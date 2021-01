सौरव गांगुली की हेल्थ के बारे में बड़े भाई और बेटी ने कही ये बात, जानिए क्या कहा?

English summary

स्नेहाशीष गांगुली ने कहा कि एंजियोप्लास्टी के बाद अब सौरभ ठीक हैं। He's fine now after undergoing angioplasty, and he's stable. Doctors will decide on further treatment: Snehasish Ganguly, elder brother and daughter Sana of Sourav Ganguly on his health