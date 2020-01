संशोधित जेल मैनुअलः इसलिए निर्भया मामले में इंसाफ मिलने में हो रही है देरी?

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp

English summary

The whole country is apprehensive due to repeated changes in the date of execution of Nirbhaya convicts and wants to know what is the reason behind which Nirbhaya convicts are not able to be hanged. It is learned that due to the changes made in the jail manual by the Delhi government in the year 2018, there is a delay in hanging the four convicts of Nirbhaya. By taking advantage of the amendments made in the jail manual in the year 2018, the four convicts are continuously able to postpone their execution and now the new date of the death warrant is on 1 February.