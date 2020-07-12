YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में राजस्थान का राजनीतिक संकट भारत-चीन तनाव सावन कोरोना वायरस फैक्ट चेक
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Live: स्पीकर के नोटिस पर हाईकोर्ट का स्टे, पायलट गुट को मिली राहत

    By
    |

    जयपुर। राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को एक बड़े फैसले के तहत पायलट गुट के विधायकों को राहत देते हुए स्पीकर सीपी जोशी के नोटिस पर स्टे लगा दिया। कोर्ट ने कहा कि फिलहाल सचिन पायलट सहित 19 विधायकों पर स्पीकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेंगे और स्थिति यथावत रहेगी। इससे पहले कोर्ट ने पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट की याचिका को स्वीकार करते हुए मामले में कांग्रेस के खिलाफ केंद्र सरकार को भी पार्टी बनाया। पढ़िए, राजस्थान के सियासी घमासान का पल-पल का लाइव अपडेट।

    rajasthan political crisis

    लाइव अपडेट:-

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:48 AM, 24 Jul
    नोटिस पर लगाया स्टे
    राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने पायलट गुट के विधायकों को राहत देते हुए स्पीकर सीपी जोशी के नोटिस पर लगाया स्टे, अभी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेंगे स्पीकर
    11:30 AM, 24 Jul
    विधायकों पर अभी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं
    राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट का अहम फैसला, सचिन पायलट सहित 19 विधायकों पर अभी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं, स्थिति यथावत रहेगी
    11:23 AM, 24 Jul
    फैसले में हो सकती है देरी
    फैसले में हो सकती है देरी
    स्पीकर सीपी जोशी के वकील प्रतीक कासलीवाल ने कहा, सचिन पायलट की याचिका स्वीकार होने के बाद हो सकता है कि कोर्ट का फैसला आज ना आए
    11:19 AM, 24 Jul
    इस वजस से बनाया केंद्र को पार्टी
    राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने बागी विधायकों के मामले में दलबदल विरोधी कानून की वैधता पर केंद्र सरकार को उसके विचार जानने के लिए बनाया पार्टी
    10:44 AM, 24 Jul
    पायलट की याचिका स्वीकार
    राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने सचिन पायलट की याचिका स्वीकार करते हुए मामले में कांग्रेस के खिलाफ केंद्र सरकार को भी पार्टी बनाया- प्रतीक कासलीवाल, स्पीकर सीपी जोशी के वकील
    10:44 AM, 24 Jul
    कांग्रेस विधायक अस्पताल में भर्ती
    राजस्थान: सांस लेने में दिक्कत के चलते कांग्रेस विधायक बाबूलाल बैरवा अस्पताल में भर्ती, कथुमार सीट से विधायक हैं बाबूलाल बैरवा, पिछले दिनों फेयरमोंट होटल में भी थे
    9:46 AM, 24 Jul
    कुछ देर में आ सकता है फैसला
    कुछ देर में आ सकता है फैसला
    पायलट खेमे के विधायकों की याचिका पर राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस इंद्रजीत महंती और जस्टिस प्रकाश गुप्ता 10:30 बजे सुना सकते हैं फैसला
    9:10 AM, 24 Jul
    आज आ सकता है हाईकोर्ट का फैसला
    आज आ सकता है हाईकोर्ट का फैसला
    विधानसभा स्पीकर सीपी जोशी की तरफ से भेजे गए अयोग्यता के नोटिस को लेकर पायलट खेमे के विधायकों की याचिका पर आज आ सकता है फैसला
    9:10 AM, 24 Jul
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट से स्पीकर को झटका
    गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हुई थी स्पीकर और सचिन पायलट की याचिका पर सुनवाई, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर रोक लगाने से कर दिया था इनकार
    9:05 AM, 24 Jul
    आज तक के लिए मिली थी विधायकों को राहत
    आज तक के लिए मिली थी विधायकों को राहत
    राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने पायलट गुट के विधायकों की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए 24 जुलाई तक के लिए स्पीकर की कार्रवाई पर लगा दी थी रोक
    9:02 AM, 24 Jul
    19 विधायक हुए बागी
    पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट और दो मंत्रियों सहित कांग्रेस के 19 विधायकों ने खोला था राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के खिलाफ मोर्चा
    8:52 AM, 24 Jul
    हमारे पास बहुमत- गहलोत
    हमारे पास बहुमत- गहलोत
    पायलट खेमे के विधायकों की याचिका पर फैसले से पहले सीएम अशोक गहलोत का बड़ा बयान, हमारे पास बहुमत, जल्द बुलाएंगे विधानसभा का सत्र
    6:42 AM, 18 Jul
    मानेसर के होटल में नहीं मिले भंवरलाल, खाली हाथ लौटी राजस्थान SOG
    12:24 PM, 17 Jul
    मामले में एसओजी के एडीजी ने कहा कि ऑडियो क्लिप मामले में दो एफआईआर हुई है। जिसमें राजस्थान सरकार को अस्थिर करने का आरोप है। पहले ऑडियो की सत्यता की जांच की जाएगी।
    12:02 PM, 17 Jul
    राजस्थान के सियासी ड्रामे के बीच गुरुवार को दो ऑडियो सामने आए। कांग्रेस का दावा है कि इस ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग में कांग्रेस के बागी विधायकों और बीजेपी नेताओं के बीच बातचीत है। साथ ही सरकार गिराने की साजिश रची जा रही है। जिसके बाद अब कांग्रेस ने केंद्रीय मंत्री और राजस्थान बीजेपी के दिग्गज नेता गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है।
    10:16 AM, 17 Jul
    सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि हमारी मांग है प्रथम दृष्टि से राजस्थान की कांग्रेस सरकार गिराने की साजिश में शामिल केंद्रीय कैबिनेट मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत के खिलाफ स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप द्वारा एफआईआर दर्ज की जाए और पूरी जांच हो।
    10:15 AM, 17 Jul
    रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि कल शाम और आज तक जो टेप सामने आए हैं उनसे साफ है कि भाजपा द्वारा कांग्रेस की चुनी हुई सरकार को गिराने और विधायकों की निष्ठा को खरीदने का षड्यंत्र किया गया है। ये साफ है कि चीन या कोरोना से लड़ने की बजाए भाजपा और मोदी सरकार सत्ता लूटने का काम कर रही है।
    7:49 AM, 17 Jul
    राजस्थान सरकार के ओएसडी लोकेश शर्मा ने एक ऑडिया जारी किया है और दावा किया गया है कि केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह जयपुर के संजय जैन के जरिए विधायक भंवरलाल शर्मा के संपर्क में हैं।
    7:47 AM, 17 Jul
    कांग्रेस ने कहा है कि पायलट बीजेपी के प्रभाव से बाहर आएं और बिना किसी शर्त के वापसी करें।
    7:47 AM, 17 Jul
    आज हाई कोर्ट में सचिन पायलट और अन्य 18 बागी विधायकों की याचिका पर सुनवाई होनी है।
    12:34 AM, 17 Jul
    राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत आज सुबह होटल फेयरमोंट में प्रेस वार्ता करेंगे, इस होटल में ही कांग्रेस के विधायक ठहरे हुए हैं।
    7:46 PM, 16 Jul
    चीफ जस्टिस इंद्रजीत मोहंती का अध्यक्षता वाली राजस्थान हाई कोर्ट की डिवीजन बेंच सचिन पायलट मामले की सुनवाई थोड़ी देर में करेगी।
    6:30 PM, 16 Jul
    कपिल सिब्बल का सचिन पायलट पर तंज
    कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट के बयान के एक दिन बाद पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने चुटकी ली। सिब्बल ने गुरुवार को उन पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि हरियाणा के मानेसर में विधायक छुट्टी पर हैं। उन्होंने यह भी पूछा कि ‘घर वापसी’ को लेकर क्या ख्याल है।
    5:51 PM, 16 Jul
    महेश जोशी के वकील एनके मालू ने कहा कि हमने उनकी अमेंडमेंट याचिका का विरोध किया था, मगर कोर्ट ने स्वीकार कर डिविजनल बेंच को भेज दिया है।
    5:46 PM, 16 Jul
    याचिका स्वीकार होने के बाद सतीश शर्मा की अदालत ने मामला डबल बेंच को रेफर किया गया।
    5:33 PM, 16 Jul
    सभी पक्षों की बहस खत्म होने के बाद फैसला लिखा जा रहा है। वहीं याचिका को स्वीकर करते हुए खंडपीठ को रैफर किया गया है।
    5:19 PM, 16 Jul
    आज हमने राजस्थान में कोरोना से ठीक हुए लोगों का डाटा बैंक तैयार करने का निर्णय लिया है। प्रयास किए जाएंगे कि ऐसे लोग अपनी सहमति से अपना रक्त दें ताकि प्लाज़्मा थेरेपी से मृत्यु दर और कम की जा सके।अभी तक 20 लोगों ने इसके लिए अपनी सहमति दी है: राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा
    5:18 PM, 16 Jul
    राजस्थान HC में पायलट की ओर हरीश साल्वे ने शुरू की बहस
    5:17 PM, 16 Jul
    राजस्थान HC में पायलट गुट की याचिका पर फिर से सुनवाई शुरू
    3:47 PM, 16 Jul
    याचिका में कुछ बदलाव करना चाहते हैं पायलट, सुनवाई कल तक के लिए टली
    READ MORE

    विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में - निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

    अधिक दिल्ली समाचार

    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    Read more about:

    rajasthan political crisis rajasthan congress ashok gehlot mla sachin pilot bjp delhi राजस्थान का राजनीतिक संकट राजस्‍थान कांग्रेस अशोक गहलोत विधायक सचिन पायलट बीजेपी दिल्‍ली

    English summary
    Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Ashok Gehlot Govt is in Trouble due to Sachin Pilot's displeasure.
    For Daily Alerts
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue