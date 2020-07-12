Live: स्पीकर के नोटिस पर हाईकोर्ट का स्टे, पायलट गुट को मिली राहत
जयपुर। राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को एक बड़े फैसले के तहत पायलट गुट के विधायकों को राहत देते हुए स्पीकर सीपी जोशी के नोटिस पर स्टे लगा दिया। कोर्ट ने कहा कि फिलहाल सचिन पायलट सहित 19 विधायकों पर स्पीकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेंगे और स्थिति यथावत रहेगी। इससे पहले कोर्ट ने पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट की याचिका को स्वीकार करते हुए मामले में कांग्रेस के खिलाफ केंद्र सरकार को भी पार्टी बनाया। पढ़िए, राजस्थान के सियासी घमासान का पल-पल का लाइव अपडेट।
लाइव अपडेट:-
Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court: Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi pic.twitter.com/ev40k7HGTJ— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
Rajasthan: Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, after he complained of breathing problem. He is one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mLOXZW2tpB— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
#WATCH:Audio that has gone viral is fake. Officer on Special duty to CM,Lokesh Sharma is trying to pressurise MLAs by getting fake audios made as CM is in despair: Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on audio clips in which he is purportedly heard conspiring to topple #Rajasthan govt pic.twitter.com/35JTpkzajl— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020