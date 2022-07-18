YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में मौसम अपडेट सावन कोरोना वायरस साप्ताहिक राशिफल वेब स्टोरीज फैक्ट चेक
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    PE
    LIVE

    President Election Results Live: कल घोषित होंगे राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    नई दिल्ली, 20 जुलाई: रामनाथ कोविंद के बाद अब देश का अगला राष्ट्रपति कौन होगा, इसका फैसला कल चुनाव नतीजों के साथ हो जाएगा। राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए एनडीए की तरफ से झारखंड की पूर्व राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू और विपक्ष की ओर से पूर्व विदेश मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा चुनाव मैदान में हैं, जिनके लिए 18 जुलाई को वोट डाले गए थे। वोटों की गिनती संसद भवन परिसर में सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगी। मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का कार्यकाल 24 जुलाई को खत्म होने जा रहा है और 25 जुलाई के देश के नए राष्ट्रपति शपथ लेंगे। पढ़िए, राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की मतगणना से जुड़े सभी लाइव अपडेट।

      Presidential Polls 2022: जानिए कैसा रहा राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए मतदान | वनइंडिया हिंदी *Politics

      Newest First Oldest First
      10:14 PM, 20 Jul
      24 जुलाई को खत्म होने जा रहा है मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का कार्यकाल, 25 जुलाई के देश के नए राष्ट्रपति लेंगे शपथ
      10:14 PM, 20 Jul
      राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए चुनाव मैदान में हैं, एनडीए की तरफ से झारखंड की पूर्व राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू और विपक्ष की ओर से पूर्व विदेश मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा
      10:14 PM, 20 Jul
      कल होगी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की मतगणना, सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगी संसद भवन परिसर में वोटों की गिनती
      6:02 PM, 18 Jul
      विभिन्न राज्यों के सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी शाम से ही सड़कों और फ्लाइट के जरिए सीलबंद मतपेटियों के साथ पहुंचना शुरू कर देंगे। हवाई अड्डे से संसद भवन तक सुरक्षित आवागमन के लिए आवश्यक सुरक्षा इंतजाम किए गए: पीसी मोदी, राज्यसभा के महासचिव
      6:01 PM, 18 Jul
      राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए जारी मतदान संपन्न हो गया है। राज्यसभा महासचिव पीसी मोदी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि 16वें राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए मतदान सुबह 10 बजे शुरू हुआ और शाम 5 बजे बंद हुआ। 736 मतदाताओं में से 727 संसद सदस्यों और 9 विधानसभा सदस्यों को चुनाव आयोग द्वारा मतदान करने की अनुमति है, 730 ने अपने वोट डाले। 99.18% मतदान हुआ दर्ज।
      6:00 PM, 18 Jul
      केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और केंद्रीय ऊर्जा मंत्री आरके सिंह ने पीपीई किट में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला, दोनों मंत्री कोरोना संक्रमित हैं।
      5:35 PM, 18 Jul
      तमिलनाडु: अन्नाद्रमुक नेता ई. पलानीस्वामी ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट चेन्नई में डाला।
      5:33 PM, 18 Jul
      दिल्ली विधानसभा में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए विधायकों की वोटिंग पूरी हो गई है। 70 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में 68 सदस्यों ने मतदान किया। मुस्तफाबाद विधायक हाजी यूनुस हज यात्रा पर हैं, जबकि मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन जेल में हैं, इस वजह से दोनों वोट नहीं डाल सके।
      5:04 PM, 18 Jul
      मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने इम्फाल में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डालने के बाद जीत का संकेत दिखाया।
      5:03 PM, 18 Jul
      तमिलनाडु के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम ओ पनीरसेल्वम ने पीपीई किट में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला क्योंकि वह COVID-19 पॉजिटिव हैं।
      4:43 PM, 18 Jul
      दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने संसद पहुंचकर राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला।
      3:59 PM, 18 Jul
      पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव का वोट डालने के लिए विधानसभा पहुंचीं।
      3:42 PM, 18 Jul
      नई दिल्ली: राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने डाला वोट।
      3:31 PM, 18 Jul
      दिल्ली: कांग्रेस सांसद सोनिया गांधी, शशि थरूर और मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला।
      3:12 PM, 18 Jul
      तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव ने हैदराबाद में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला
      2:58 PM, 18 Jul
      दिल्ली: भारत के राष्ट्रपति के लिए हो रहे चुनाव के लिए फारुख अब्दुल्ला, पी. चिदंबरम, राघव चड्ढा, हरभजन सिंह, गौतम गंभीर, जया बच्चन, गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने संसद में अपना वोट डाला।
      2:57 PM, 18 Jul
      असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा कि मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि NDA की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू को असम से ज्यादा से ज्यादा वोट मिले।
      2:41 PM, 18 Jul
      रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू, कांग्रेस सांसद रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला।
      2:29 PM, 18 Jul
      चंडीगढ़: हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए डाला वोट।
      2:28 PM, 18 Jul
      रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू, कांग्रेस सांसद रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला।
      2:28 PM, 18 Jul
      केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, समाजवादी पार्टी के मुलायम सिंह यादव और कपिल सिब्बल ने दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला।
      1:58 PM, 18 Jul
      शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने कहा कि नेताजी को आईएसआई एजेंट कहने वाले (विपक्षी राष्ट्रपति पद के उम्मीदवार यशवंत सिन्हा) हम उनका कभी समर्थन नहीं कर सकते। सपा के कट्टर नेता, नेताजी के सिद्धांतों का पालन करने वाले ऐसे आरोप लगाने वाले उम्मीदवार का कभी समर्थन नहीं करेंगे।
      1:18 PM, 18 Jul
      लखनऊ: द्रौपदी मुर्मू ऐतिहासिक संख्या के साथ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव जीतेंगी। सभी प्रतिनिधियों ने एक आदिवासी महिला को राष्ट्रपति बनाने का फैसला किया है। हर कोई उनका समर्थन कर रहा है: यूपी विधानसभा में वोट डालने के बाद यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम ब्रजेश पाठक
      1:17 PM, 18 Jul
      एसबीएसपी प्रमुख ओपी राजभर ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में वोट डालने के बाद कहा कि द्रौपदी मुर्मू भारी संख्या में वोटों से जीत रही हैं।
      1:15 PM, 18 Jul
      गुजरात: एनसीपी विधायक कांधल एस जडेजा का कहना है कि उन्होंने एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति पद के उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू को वोट दिया है।
      12:34 PM, 18 Jul
      महाराष्ट्र:शिवसेना नेता आदित्य ठाकरे ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में शिवसेना द्रौपदी मुर्मू का समर्थन कर रही है। हमारा मानना है कि राष्ट्रपति चुनाव किसी भी राजनीतिक चुनाव से अलग होते हैं। यह सर्वोच्च पद है और एक उपयुक्त उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट डाला जाना चाहिए। इसलिए हमने यह फैसला लिया।
      12:33 PM, 18 Jul
      दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने विधानसभा में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला।
      12:32 PM, 18 Jul
      केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए तिरुवनंतपुरम में विधानसभा में अपना वोट डाला।
      11:54 AM, 18 Jul
      बिहार के उप मुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने कहा कि NDA की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू भारत के राष्ट्रपति बनने के लिए बड़े अंतर से जीत हासिल करेंगी। देश में खुशी का माहौल है। भारत के आदिवासी समुदाय को पहले कभी इस पद को धारण करने का अवसर नहीं मिला।
      11:53 AM, 18 Jul
      असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने राज्य विधानसभा में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला।
      READ MORE

      Comments
      परफेक्ट जीवनसंगी की तलाश? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

      अधिक दिल्ली समाचार  

      Read more about:

      president election president of india droupadi murmu yashwant sinha delhi राष्ट्रपति चुनाव यशवंत सिन्हा दिल्ली द्रौपदी मुर्मू

      English summary
      Indian President Election Results 2022 LIVE: Get all the updates on vote counting, state wise and party wise seats.
      देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
      For Daily Alerts
      Click to comments
      तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X