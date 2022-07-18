President Election Results Live: कल घोषित होंगे राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे
नई दिल्ली, 20 जुलाई: रामनाथ कोविंद के बाद अब देश का अगला राष्ट्रपति कौन होगा, इसका फैसला कल चुनाव नतीजों के साथ हो जाएगा। राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए एनडीए की तरफ से झारखंड की पूर्व राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू और विपक्ष की ओर से पूर्व विदेश मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा चुनाव मैदान में हैं, जिनके लिए 18 जुलाई को वोट डाले गए थे। वोटों की गिनती संसद भवन परिसर में सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगी। मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का कार्यकाल 24 जुलाई को खत्म होने जा रहा है और 25 जुलाई के देश के नए राष्ट्रपति शपथ लेंगे। पढ़िए, राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की मतगणना से जुड़े सभी लाइव अपडेट।
