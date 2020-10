अब हाथरस गैंगरेप आरोपियों का बचाव करेगा निर्भया केस में दोषियों का वकील रहा एपी सिंह

English summary

Lawyer AP Singh, who fought the case of all the culprits of the 2012 Nirbhaya case, will now appear in court defending the four accused of Hathras gangrape. The four accused arrested in the Hathras gang rape case are being fiercely protested all over the country and the Yogi government of UP has formed an SIT to investigate the case. However, after the controversy in the case increased, CM Yogi Adityanath has also recommended the investigation of the case to the CBI.