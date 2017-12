Zaira Wasim Molested on Vistara Flight: होटल पहुंची मुंबई पुलिस, सरकार ने एयरलाइन्स कंपनी से मांगी रिपोर्ट

India

Ankur Sharma

A police officer arrived at the hotel in Mumbai where #ZairaWasim is staying to take her statement over her allegations of molestation attempt on a Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight. pic.twitter.com/KAHH056w8a

English summary

The police on Sunday arrived at the Hyatt Hotel here to record the statement of Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim after she claimed that a fellow passenger had tried to molest her on a recent Delhi-Mumbai flight