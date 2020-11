मां-बेटे का रिश्ता शर्मसार, बलात्कार के बाद मां की हत्या करने वाला बेटा गिरफ्तार

English summary

A Kalyugi son from Karnataka has been arrested by the police for tarnishing the relationship between mother and son. The 21-year-old youth, arrested on Monday from Haveri district, is accused of killing his mother after rape. The youth has been identified as Shivappa, a resident of Vanahalli. The local police said that the accused Shivappa has confessed to his crime and has been booked under sections 302 and 376 of the IPC.