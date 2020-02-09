India

oi-Ankur Kumar

बेंगलुरु। कर्नाटक की राजधानी बेंगलुरु के सागर अस्‍पताल में शॉर्ट सर्किट के बाद यूपीएस रूम से धुआं निकलना शुरू हो गया। आग की खबर के बाद अस्‍पताल में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल हो गया। घटना वाली जगह से मरीजों को फौरन दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।

Fire Dept, Bengaluru: Smoke entered wards at Sagar Hospital in Bengaluru, following a short circuit in the UPS room at the hospital today. Patients have been shifted from the site of incident, as a precaution. No fire reported, situation is under control now.#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/TQaZhVWG7R