Live: औरंगाबाद ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर अमित शाह ने की रेल मंत्री से बात, कहा- हर संभव मदद करें
नई दिल्ली। देश में फैली कोरोना वायरस की महामारी के बीच महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद में शुक्रवार सुबह एक बेहद दुखद हादसा हो गया। औरंगाबाद जालना रेलवे लाइन पर एक फ्लाईओवर के पास करीब 20 प्रवासी मजदूर सोए हुए थे कि तभी वहां से एक मालगाड़ी गुजरी और 16 मजदूरों की कुचलने से मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि ये प्रवासी मजदूर जालना से भुसावल की ओर जा रहे थे। हादसे में घायल अन्य मजदूरों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मामले में भारतीय रेलवे ने जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। पढ़िए, इस हादसे के बाद का लाइव अपडेट।
मालगाड़ी से कुचले जाने से मजदूर भाई-बहनों के मारे जाने की ख़बर से स्तब्ध हूं। हमें अपने राष्ट्र निर्माणकर्ताओं के साथ किये जा रहे व्यवहार पर शर्म आनी चाहिए। मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2020
Pained beyond words at loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in central govt & railway admin to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/7g3i4QbHXd— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020
The Rail accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File pic) pic.twitter.com/FXRFFBRm9j— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020
At around 5:15 am, unfortunately a freight train ran over some people which lead to the death of 16 labourers. We are looking in to the matter: Mokshada Patil, SP Aurangabad #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/GJaavisRv4— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020
Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020
During early hrs today after seeing some labourers on track,loco pilot of goods train tried to stop train but eventually hit them between Badnapur&Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section.Injured taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.Inquiry ordered:Railways Ministry #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/3QcRZxuoUh— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020
औरंगाबाद ट्रेन हादस: लाइव अपडेट