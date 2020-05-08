  • search
चर्चा में औरंगाबाद ट्रेन हादसा लॉकडाउन दिल्ली की ताजा खबर महाराष्ट्र की ताजा खबर मध्यप्रदेश की ताजा खबर फैक्ट चेक
    Live: औरंगाबाद ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर अमित शाह ने की रेल मंत्री से बात, कहा- हर संभव मदद करें

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। देश में फैली कोरोना वायरस की महामारी के बीच महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद में शुक्रवार सुबह एक बेहद दुखद हादसा हो गया। औरंगाबाद जालना रेलवे लाइन पर एक फ्लाईओवर के पास करीब 20 प्रवासी मजदूर सोए हुए थे कि तभी वहां से एक मालगाड़ी गुजरी और 16 मजदूरों की कुचलने से मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि ये प्रवासी मजदूर जालना से भुसावल की ओर जा रहे थे। हादसे में घायल अन्य मजदूरों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मामले में भारतीय रेलवे ने जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। पढ़िए, इस हादसे के बाद का लाइव अपडेट।

    aurangabad train accident

    11:23 AM, 8 May
    औरंगाबाद ट्रेन हादसे पर राहुल गांधी ने जताया दुख, कहा- हमें अपने राष्ट्र निर्माणकर्ताओं के साथ किये जा रहे व्यवहार पर शर्म आनी चाहिए
    10:31 AM, 8 May
    महाराष्ट्र में हुई रेल दुर्घटना के कारण प्रवासी मजदूरों की जो जानें गई हैं, उसका दुख शब्दों में बयां नहीं किया जा सकता, हर संभव सहायता के लिए मैंने रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से बात की है: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
    10:29 AM, 8 May
    महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद जिले में हुई रेल दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुखद और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है, इस हादसे में अपनों को खोने वाले लोगों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना और मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूं: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
    10:27 AM, 8 May
    औरंगाबाद के एसपी मोक्षदा पाटिल का बयान, सुबह करीब 5:15 बजे हुए ट्रेन हादसा, मामले की कर रहे हैं जांच
    10:26 AM, 8 May
    औरंगाबाद ट्रेन हादसे पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जताया दुखा, केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से फोन पर की बात
    10:24 AM, 8 May
    औरंगाबाद ट्रेन हादसे में भारतीय रेलवे ने दिए जांच के आदेश, रेलवे का बयान- लोको पायलट ने की थी ट्रेन को रोकने की कोशिश
    10:22 AM, 8 May
    महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद में ट्रेन हादसा, रेलवे ट्रैक पर सोए प्रवासी मजदूरों के ऊपर चढ़ी मालगाड़ी, 16 मजदूरों की मौत

    औरंगाबाद ट्रेन हादस: लाइव अपडेट

    अधिक महाराष्ट्र समाचार

    English summary
    Maharashtra: Several Migrant Labourers Died In Aurangabad Train Accident Live Updates.
