Five States Election
Results-2021
LIVE
Oath Ceremony Live: केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन आज दूसरी वाले लेंगे शपथ

Oath Ceremony Live: केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन आज दूसरी वाले लेंगे शपथ

नई दिल्ली, 10 मई। पिनराई विजयन 20 मई को केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। उनके साथ 21 कैबिनेट के सदस्य भी मंत्रीपद की शपथ लेंगे। छह अप्रैल को केरल में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद दो मई को आए नतीजों में एलडीएफ को जीत मिली थी। कोरोना वायरस महामारी की वजह से लेफ्ट सरकार का यह शपथ ग्रहण समारोह काफी साधारण होने वाला है और कुछ ही लोगों को इनवाइट किया जाएगा। एलडीएफ ने केरल में अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वियों-कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व वाले यूनाइटेड डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (यूडीएफ) और एनडीए को हराकर 99 सीटें जीतकर सत्ता बरकरार रखी है। जबकि यूडीएफ केवल 41 सीटों का जीत हासिल कर सका। बीजेपी एक भी सीट जीतने में कामयाब नहीं हो सकी।

इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है, पल-पल का लाइव अपडेट पाने के लिए पेज को रीफ्रेश करते रहें और पढ़ें लाइव अपडेट...

11:33 PM
May 19, 2021
उनके साथ 21 कैबिनेट के सदस्य भी मंत्रीपद की शपथ लेंगे
11:33 PM
May 19, 2021
पिनराई विजयन 20 मई को केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे
12:49 PM
May 10, 2021
असम
हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा राज्य के 15वें सीएम हैं। उनका शपथ ग्रहण दोपहर 12 बजे श्रीमंत शंकरदेव कलाक्षेत्र में हुआ। सबसे पहले उन्होंने शपथ ली और उसके बाद भाजपा के 10, एजीपी के 2 और यूपीपीएल के 1 विधायक को शपथ दिलाई गई।
दिग्गजों का दंगल
अन्‍नानगर
एम के मोहन
DMK
गौला इंदिरन
AIADMK
Vs
तमिलनाडु एमके मोहन ( जीते) बनाम गोकुल इंदिरा (हारे)
12:24 PM
May 10, 2021
असम
हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा को राज्यपाल जगदीश मुखी द्वारा शपथ दिलाई गई। शपथ समारोह में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और अन्य गणमान्य लोग भी मौजूद हैं।
12:19 PM
May 10, 2021
असम
हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने असम के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर सीएम पद की शपथ ले ली है। मालूम हो कि एक दिन पहले उन्हें गुवाहाटी में राज्य बीजेपी विधानमंडल के नेता चुना गया था।
दिग्गजों का दंगल
अरंतांगी
रामचंद्रन थिरुनावुक्करसर
CONGRESS
राजनायगम
AIADMK
Vs
तमिलनाडु रामचंद्रन (जीते) बनाम राजनयगम (हारे)
11:42 AM
May 10, 2021
असम
थोड़ी देर में हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा लेंगे असम के CM पद की शपथ।
11:12 AM
May 10, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल
आज पश्चिम बंगाल में सोमवार को बंगाल सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल ने शपथ ली। इसमें कुल 43 मंत्री शामिल हैं। डॉ. अमित मित्र और ब्रात्य बसु ने वर्चुअली शपथ ली। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी भी मौजूद रहीं।
दिग्गजों का दंगल
अरुप्‍पुकोट्टी
केकेएसएसआर रामचंद्रन
DMK
वैगासेल्वन
AIADMK
Vs
तमिलनाडु KKSSR Ramachandran (जीते) vs Vaigaiselvan (हारे)
11:01 AM
May 10, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल
ममता बनर्जी के मंत्रिमंडल में आज 43 मंत्री शामिल हो रहे हैं। राज्यपाल सबको मंत्री पद की शपथ दिला रहे हैं।
11:00 AM
May 10, 2021
असम
सीएम पद की शपथ लेने से पहले हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा डोल गोबिंदा मंदिर और कामाख्या मंदिर के दर्शन किए, बिस्वा दिन के 12 बजे आज मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे।
दिग्गजों का दंगल
अथुर
आई पेरियासामी
DMK
थिलागबामा
PMK
Vs
तमिलनाडु I Periyasamy (जीते) vs Thilagabama (हारे)
10:52 AM
May 10, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल
CM ममता बनर्जी के नए मंत्री राजभवन में ले रहे हैं शपथ।
9:26 AM
May 10, 2021
असम
हिमंत बिस्व सरमा के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होंगे जेपी नड्डा।
दिग्गजों का दंगल
सिपाझर
परमानंद राजबंशी
BJP
कुलदीप बैरवा
INC
Vs
असम Paramananda Rajbongshi (जीते) vs Kuldip Barua (हारे)
9:20 AM
May 10, 2021
असम
आज हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा भी असम के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण करेंगे, उन्हें रविवार को सरमा को सर्वसम्मति से विधायक दल का नेता चुना गया था
9:19 AM
May 10, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल
अमित मित्रा सहित दो मंत्री सोमवार (10 मई) को वर्चुअल शपथ लेंगे। अमित मित्रा की तबीयत ठीक नहीं है और ब्रत्या बोस कोरोना संक्रमित थे।
9:19 AM
May 10, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल
शपथ ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 45 मिनट पर राजभवन में होगा।
9:19 AM
May 10, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल
इन 43 में 24 कैबिनेट मंत्री होंगे, 10 स्वतंत्र प्रभार (राज्य मंत्री) होंगे और 9 राज्य मंत्री की शपथ लेंगे।
9:18 AM
May 10, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल
आज उनके कैबिनेट में 43 मंत्री शामिल हो रहे हैं, जिसमें 25 पुराने चेहरे हैं और 18 नए लोगों को जगह मिली है।
9:18 AM
May 10, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के मंत्रिमंडल का आज शपथ ग्रहण समारोह है।
1:36 PM
May 7, 2021
पुडुचेरी
रंगासामी ने अकेले ही सीएम पद की शपथ ली है।
1:35 PM
May 7, 2021
पुडुचेरी
एन रंगासामी ने चौथी बार पुडुचेरी के सीएम के तौर पर शपथ ली है। इससे पहले वो 3 बार पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके हैं। कोविड के कारण शपथ ग्रहण बहुत सादा रखा गया था।
1:25 PM
May 7, 2021
पुडुचेरी
एन रंगासामी ने ली पुडुचेरी के CM पद की शपथ
11:37 AM
May 7, 2021
पुडुचेरी
पुडुचेरी विधानसभा चुनाव में एआईएनआरसी ने 16 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था, जिसमें से उसे 10 सीटों विजय हासिल हुई है तो वहीं राजग गठबंधन को कुल 16 सीटों पर जीत हासिल हुई है।
11:36 AM
May 7, 2021
पुडुचेरी
सूत्रों के मुताबिक रंगासामी कैबिनेट अन्य मंत्री अगले कुछ दिन में शपथ लेंगे, जिनमें बीजेपी कोटे के मंत्री भी शामिल होंगे।
11:34 AM
May 7, 2021
पुडुचेरी
AINRC चीफ एन रंगासामी आज एक छोटे और सादे समारोह में सीएम पद की शपथ लेंगे। उपराज्यपाल तमिलिसाई सुंदरराजन रंगासामी को शपथ दिलाएंगे। आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने कहा कि रंगासामी अकेले ही शपथ लेंगे।
10:14 AM
May 7, 2021
तमिल नाडु
एमके स्टालिन के साथ उनकी पार्टी के 33 अन्य मंत्रियों ने भी शपथ ली है, जिनमें 19 पूर्व मंत्री शामिल हैं, जबकि 15 नए चेहरों को इस बार कैबिनेट में शामिल होने का मौका मिला है, शपथ लेने वाले में दो महिला मंत्री भी शामिल हैं।
9:42 AM
May 7, 2021
तमिल नाडु
एम के स्टालिन ने दुरईमुरुगन जैसे वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ ही 12 ऐसे विधायकों को शामिल किया है जो कि पहली बार मंत्री बने हैं।
9:39 AM
May 7, 2021
तमिल नाडु
एमके स्टालिन ने आज चेन्नई में मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। उनके अलावा मंत्रिमंडल में 33 सदस्य शामिल हुए हैं।
9:22 AM
May 7, 2021
तमिल नाडु
DMK दुरई मुरुगन ने तमिलनाडु के जल संसाधन मंत्री के रूप में शपथ ली।
9:21 AM
May 7, 2021
तमिल नाडु
जीत के बाद DMK प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन ने कहा था कि 'मैं इस गठबंधन को चुनाव में भारी जीत दिलाने के लिए तमिलनाडु के लोगों के प्रति आभार व्यक्त करना चाहता हूं। हम धीरे-धीरे अपने विशिष्ट चुनावी वादों को पूरा करेंगे।'
9:20 AM
May 7, 2021
तमिल नाडु
द्रविड मुनेत्र कड़गम प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन ने आज तमिलनाडु के नए मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ले ली है। चेन्नई में राज्यपाल बनवारीवाल पुरोहित ने उन्हें राजभवन में शपथ दिलाई, कोविड की वजह से शपथ ग्रहण समारोह बेहद ही सादा रखा गया है।
9:17 AM
May 7, 2021
तमिल नाडु
एमके स्टालिन ने ली सीएम पद की शपथ।
READ MORE