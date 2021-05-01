Oath Ceremony Live: केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन आज दूसरी वाले लेंगे शपथ

नई दिल्ली, 10 मई। पिनराई विजयन 20 मई को केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। उनके साथ 21 कैबिनेट के सदस्य भी मंत्रीपद की शपथ लेंगे। छह अप्रैल को केरल में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद दो मई को आए नतीजों में एलडीएफ को जीत मिली थी। कोरोना वायरस महामारी की वजह से लेफ्ट सरकार का यह शपथ ग्रहण समारोह काफी साधारण होने वाला है और कुछ ही लोगों को इनवाइट किया जाएगा। एलडीएफ ने केरल में अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वियों-कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व वाले यूनाइटेड डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (यूडीएफ) और एनडीए को हराकर 99 सीटें जीतकर सत्ता बरकरार रखी है। जबकि यूडीएफ केवल 41 सीटों का जीत हासिल कर सका। बीजेपी एक भी सीट जीतने में कामयाब नहीं हो सकी।
