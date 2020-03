Indian Idol फेम मियांग चांग को लोग बुला रहे 'कोरोना वायरस', सिंगर ने बयां किया दर्द

View this post on Instagram

Right now, as we practice social distancing & stay within the safety of our homes, there are thousands of health professionals across the world who are in the center of the storm. Having been a Dentist myself & knowing first hand the hazards that come with close proximity with the sick, I feel an immense sense of pride in the medical fraternity, as they risk their very lives & health so that they can save ours from the #CoronaVirus ; irrespective of religion, caste, creed or color. No amount of gratitude can express the debt we owe them. The least we can do is follow safety instructions, keep our spirits up & flatten the curve. . Just.... THANK YOU, दिल से! आपके हौंसले से बढ़ता हमारा हौंसला है। 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼 A little tribute by @shilparao @jonitamusic @akritikakar @shrutipathak27 @harshdeepkaurmusic @antaramitraofficial @nakash_aziz @abhijeetsawant73 @sreeramachandra5 @vishaldadlani & me. This heartwarming song of perpetual hope; #YehHonsla originally composed by the wonderful @salimmerchant @sulaiman.merchant ,penned by Mir Ali Hussain and sung incomparably by the rockstar ustaad @shafqatamanata . #SingChang