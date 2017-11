Video-अब हवा में भरा जा सकता है विमान में ईंधन, मिली बड़ी सफलता

India

Ankur Singh

#WATCH An Indian Air Force Embraer transport aircraft specialized to conduct Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) function, successfully carried out Air to Air Refueling (AAR), pic.twitter.com/GFK0H2iGCV

English summary

Indian air force equipts with new embraer fuel filling facility. This is the first time when Indian air force succeeded to do so.