पैगोंग झील क्षेत्र से सैनिकों की वापसी को तैयार हुए दोनों देश, सुलझने के कगार पर भारत-चीन विवाद!

English summary

The ongoing deadlock over the last 8 months along the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh is on the verge of ending. The army of both India and China have agreed to withdraw from the Pangong Lake area. That is, before April-May this year, where the army was deployed, they will go back there. It is reported that during the 8th Commander level talks held in Chushul on November last, talks between the two sides were held to remove the army. However, there has been no official statement from the Government of India or the Indian Army on the matter so far.