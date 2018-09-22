राफेल डील विवाद पर बोले बिपिन रावत- राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर टिप्पणी नहीं लेकिन मॉर्डन हथियार हर फोर्स की जरूरत

नई दिल्‍ली। फ्रांस के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फ्रांस्वा ओलांद के राफेल डील को लेकर दिए गए बयान के बाद भारत की राजनीति में भूचाल आ गया है। एक प्रेस कॉन्‍फ्रेंस के दौरान आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत से जब राफेल डील के संबंध में पूछा तो उन्‍होंने इसपर कोई खास टिप्पणी नहीं की। रावत ने सिर्फ इतना कहा कि ''मैं राफेल के बारे में सिर्फ बात नहीं करना चाहता लेकिन मॉर्डन हथियार हर फोर्स की जरूरत होते हैं।

इसमें हो रही देरी सेना के लिए ठीक नहीं है''। उन्‍होंने आगे कहा कि 'मैं राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर टिप्पणी नहीं करना चाहता लेकिन मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि हमें पूरी सहायता मिल रही है। ऑपरेशन कैसे चलाना है इसके लिए हम पूरी तरह आजाद हैं।'

I don't want to comment on political issues. But I'll like to say that we're getting full cooperation. We're given freedom on how to carry out our operations. And you can see its effect in Kashmir & North-east:Army Chief on being asked about Army being used in political campaigns pic.twitter.com/rZpzYPg03S — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

आपको बता दें कि फ्रांस की मीडिया ने डील में शामिल पूर्व राष्ट्रपति के करीबियों को लेकर सवाल पूछा था, इसके बाद ही ओलांद ने कहा था कि रिलायंस का नाम भारत सरकार की तरफ से आया था।

We continuously need modern weapons. There is a limit till which we can use a particular weapon, & as new technologies come, we also want them to be included in our forces. So buying of weapons continue: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/2xF8YEZmYt — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

We need to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists & the Pakistan Army have been carrying out. Yes,it's time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain: Army Chief pic.twitter.com/NlNxahL504 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

I think our govt's policy has been quite clear & concise. We've made no bones about the fact that talks&terrorism can't go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb menace of terrorism:Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Pak PM's reaction to India calls off meeting b/w Foreign Ministers pic.twitter.com/iyxnzrxtoQ — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

