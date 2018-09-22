  • search

राफेल डील विवाद पर बोले बिपिन रावत- राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर टिप्पणी नहीं लेकिन मॉर्डन हथियार हर फोर्स की जरूरत

By
Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    नई दिल्‍ली। फ्रांस के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फ्रांस्वा ओलांद के राफेल डील को लेकर दिए गए बयान के बाद भारत की राजनीति में भूचाल आ गया है। एक प्रेस कॉन्‍फ्रेंस के दौरान आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत से जब राफेल डील के संबंध में पूछा तो उन्‍होंने इसपर कोई खास टिप्पणी नहीं की। रावत ने सिर्फ इतना कहा कि ''मैं राफेल के बारे में सिर्फ बात नहीं करना चाहता लेकिन मॉर्डन हथियार हर फोर्स की जरूरत होते हैं।

    राफेल डील विवाद पर बोले बिपिन रावत- राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर टिप्पणी नहीं लेकिन मॉर्डन हथियार हर फोर्स की जरूरत

    इसमें हो रही देरी सेना के लिए ठीक नहीं है''। उन्‍होंने आगे कहा कि 'मैं राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर टिप्पणी नहीं करना चाहता लेकिन मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि हमें पूरी सहायता मिल रही है। ऑपरेशन कैसे चलाना है इसके लिए हम पूरी तरह आजाद हैं।'

    आपको बता दें कि फ्रांस की मीडिया ने डील में शामिल पूर्व राष्ट्रपति के करीबियों को लेकर सवाल पूछा था, इसके बाद ही ओलांद ने कहा था कि रिलायंस का नाम भारत सरकार की तरफ से आया था।

    जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    Read more about:

    rafale deal army bipin rawat army chief weapon राफेल डील बिपिन रावत हथियार राफेल

    English summary
    I don't want to talk specifically about Rafale, but modern weapons are the need of every force: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018

    Oneindia की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पाने के लिए
    पाएं न्यूज़ अपडेट्स पूरे दिन.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue