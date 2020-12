5जी नेटवर्क से कितनी बदल जाएगी इंटरनेट की स्पीड, जानिए 4जी नेटवर्क के दावों की हकीकत?

English summary

Mukesh Ambani, owner of Reliance Jio and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced the launch of indigenous 5G network in the country soon. Addressing India Mobile Congress, Mukesh Ambani has indicated readiness to launch 5G network technology to the country in the second half of 2021. It is said that the speed of internet in 5G network will skyrocket, which will be 45 times faster than the internet speed of existing 4G network.