भारत में वर्ष 2016 से 2019 तक किसानों की आत्महत्या में आई गिरावटः NCRB

According to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there has been a steady decline in agricultural suicides in four years. A comparative study of data released by NCRB on Accidental Deaths and Suicides suggests that there has been a 10 percent drop in suicides in the agricultural sector. While 11,379 farmers died in the year 2016, it has come down to 10,281 in 2019.