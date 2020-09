ड्रग कनेक्शनः क्या एक्ट्रेस ममता कुलकर्णी के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहीं थीं रिया चक्रवर्ती?

English summary

Ever since the CBI started an investigation into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the case stuck between murder, suicide, has now moved towards money laundering and drug smuggling. While Riya Chakraborty, the alleged girlfriend of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, remains the prime suspect in Sushant's mysterious death, on the other hand, Riya's connection to the drug mafia has also started to emerge, reminiscent of the 90s actress Mamata Kulkarni Who is accused of drug smuggling in association with international drug dealer Vicky Goswami.