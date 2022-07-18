Live: आज देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेंगी द्रौपदी मुर्मू

YouTube
    नई दिल्ली, 25 जुलाई: द्रौपदी मुर्मू आज 25 जुलाई को देश के सर्वोच्च पद की शपथ लेंगी। वह देश की पहली आदिवासी महिला राष्ट्रपति बनेंगी। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में सुबह 10.15 बजे होगा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश एनवी रमणा द्रौपदी मुर्मू को देश के राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ दिलाएंगे। इसके साथ ही द्रौपदी मुर्मू को 21 तोपों की सलामी भी दी जाएगी। राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद द्रौपदी मुर्मू देश को बतौर राष्ट्रपति पहली बार संबोधित करेंगी। आपको बता दें कि रामनाथ कोविंद का कार्यकाल 24 जुलाई को खत्म हो गया है और द्रौपदी मुर्मू आज जुलाई को शपथ लेंगी। पढ़िए, सभी लाइव अपडेट।

      Presidential Polls 2022: जानिए कैसा रहा राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए मतदान | वनइंडिया हिंदी *Politics

      लाइव ब्लॉग

      Newest First Oldest First
      7:25 AM, 25 Jul
      द्रौपदी मुर्मू को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद 21 तोपों की सलामी दी जाएगी।
      7:25 AM, 25 Jul
      द्रौपदी मुर्मू आज लेंगी 15वें राष्ट्रपति की शपथ
      10:14 AM, 22 Jul
      25 जुलाई को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेंगी द्रौपदी मुर्मू, 24 जुलाई को खत्म हो रहा है मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का कार्यकाल
      12:32 AM, 22 Jul
      केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन ने नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा, "नई राष्ट्रपति संविधान द्वारा बनाए गए लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की रक्षा, लोगों में आपसी मित्रता को मजबूत कर देश को आगे बढ़ाएंगी: CMO
      12:31 AM, 22 Jul
      लोगों के दिल में अद्भुत उत्साह का माहौल था और लोगों को पता था कि देश को पहली महिला राष्ट्रपति होंगी जो जनजातीय आदिवासी हैं। इसलिए बहुत सारे विधायक और सांसद ने पार्टी लाइन से ऊपर उठकर वोट दिया। यह क्षण बहुत ही अहम और अलग है इसलिए यह स्वाभाविक था:असम के CM हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, दिल्ली
      11:16 PM, 21 Jul
      महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा, "यह भारतीय महिला समुदाय के साथ-साथ आदिवासी समुदाय के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक और गर्व का क्षण है। यह क्षण हम सभी के लिए खुशी और गर्व का क्षण है": CMO
      11:16 PM, 21 Jul
      पहली बार एक आदिवासी महिला का इस देश के राष्ट्रपति पद पर चुना जाना बड़ी बात है। हम लोगों ने यहां आकर द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी और अपनी खुशी का इजहार किया। यह पूरे देश के लिए एक संदेश है कि एक आम महिला देश की राष्ट्रपति बन सकती हैं: केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू
      11:16 PM, 21 Jul
      केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन ने नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा, "नई राष्ट्रपति संविधान द्वारा बनाए गए लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की रक्षा, लोगों में आपसी मित्रता को मजबूत कर देश को आगे बढ़ाएंगी।
      11:16 PM, 21 Jul
      आंध्र प्रदेश, नागालैंड और सिक्किम में यशवंत सिन्हा को वोट नहीं मिला।
      10:22 PM, 21 Jul
      राज्यसभा के महासचिव और राष्ट्रपति चुनाव 2022 के लिए रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर पी.सी. मोदी ने दिल्ली में निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को उनके आवास पर प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा।
      10:21 PM, 21 Jul
      मध्य प्रदेश के लिए आज आनंद का दिन है। पूरा MP प्रसन्नता में डूबा हुआ है। हम प्रधानमंत्री, NDA और भाजपा की केंद्रीय नेतृत्व को धन्यवाद देते हैं कि उन्होंने एक जनजातीय बहन को राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए चुना। आज सौभाग्य से वे देश की राष्ट्रपति हैं: मध्य प्रदेश CM शिवराज सिंह चौहान
      9:58 PM, 21 Jul
      मायावती ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि शोषित और अति-पिछड़े आदिवासी समाज की महिला द्रौपदी मुर्मू को देश के राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हुए चुनाव में भारी मतों से आज निर्वाचित होने पर उन्हें हार्दिक बधाई एवं ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। वे एक कुशल व सफल राष्ट्रपति साबित होंगी, ऐसी देश को उम्मीद।
      9:57 PM, 21 Jul
      NDA की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू को आधिकारिक तौर पर राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में विजयी घोषित किया गया।
      9:56 PM, 21 Jul
      राष्ट्रपति चुनाव परिणाम की घोषणा के साथ संपन्न हुआ। चुनाव में 4754 मत पड़े, जिसमें से 4701 वैध और 53 अमान्य घोषित हुए। कोटा (राष्ट्रपति चुने जाने वाले उम्मीदवार के लिए) 5,28,491 था। द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने 2824 प्रथम वरीयता वोट हासिल किए जिनकी वैल्यू 6,76,803 है।
      9:54 PM, 21 Jul
      हमें बहुत खुशी है कि द्रौपदी मुर्मू आदिवासी समाज से आने वाली शिक्षित महिला हैं। पूरे देश में खुशी मनाई जा रही है। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया की तरफ से मैं द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बहुत बधाई देता हूं: केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले, दिल्ली
      9:54 PM, 21 Jul
      मैं माननीय द्रौपदी मुर्मू को हृदय से अभिनंदन देता हूं। आज का दिन देश के लोकतंत्र के लिए एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण दिन है। ये लोकतंत्र की शक्ति का नमूना है। जनजाति समाज से एक महिला को देश की राष्ट्रपति के रूप में चुने जाना हर भारतीय के लिए गर्व की बात है: केंद्रीय मंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल
      9:54 PM, 21 Jul
      केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने द्रौपदी मुर्मू को भारत की राष्ट्रपति घोषित किए जाने पर उनको बधाई देने के लिए दिल्ली में उनके आवास का दौरा किया।
      9:23 PM, 21 Jul
      विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस. जयशंकर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "NDA की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू का 15 वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में चुनाव एक प्रामाणिक और समावेशी भारत का उदाहरण है।"
      9:23 PM, 21 Jul
      द्रौपदी मुर्मू राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में विजयी हुई हैं। पूरा देश जश्न मना रहा है। मैं उन्हें राष्ट्रपति चुने जाने पर बधाई देता हूं और शुभकामनाएं देता हूं: केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, दिल्ली
      9:23 PM, 21 Jul
      आज का दिन भारत के इतिहास में स्वर्ण अक्षरों से लिखे जाने वाला दिन है। मैं द्रौपदी मुर्मू को हृदय की गहराइयों से बधाई देना चाहता हूं। PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज हमारे जनजातीय समाज को और देश के लोगों को गौरवान्वित किया है: केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
      9:11 PM, 21 Jul
      मुर्मू की जीत पर शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बधाई दी।
      9:10 PM, 21 Jul
      ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी।
      9:06 PM, 21 Jul
      रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि जब मैं भारत के लोकतंत्र की बात करता हूं तो एक गांव का गरीब व्यक्ति देश का राष्ट्रपति बन सकता है, जो देश का सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद है। मुझे लगता है कि आज देश के नागरिकों के लिए इससे ज्यादा खुशी की कोई बात नहीं हो सकती है।
      9:05 PM, 21 Jul
      रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने NDA की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू को देश की राष्ट्रपति चुने जाने पर उनके आवास पर पहुंचकर बधाई दी।
      9:00 PM, 21 Jul
      रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने मुर्मू से मुलाकात की।
      9:00 PM, 21 Jul
      प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी NDA की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू को देश का राष्ट्रपति चुने जाने पर बधाई देने के बाद उनके आवास से रवाना हुए।
      8:59 PM, 21 Jul
      जनजातीय क्षेत्र से शिक्षा प्राप्त कर एक राष्ट्रपति के पद तक आने की यात्रा बहुत कुछ कहती है। यह तभी संभव है जब देश आगे बढ़ रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री के नेतृत्व में हर वर्ग को आगे बढ़ने का अवसर मिल रहा है। मुझे यकीन है कि वो एक सफल राष्ट्रपति होंगी: केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर, मुंबई
      8:59 PM, 21 Jul
      नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री शेर बहादुर देउबा ने द्रौपदी मुर्मू को भारत की राष्ट्रपति चुने जाने पर बधाई दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मुझे विश्वास है कि नेपाल और भारत के बीच उत्कृष्ट द्विपक्षीय संबंध आने वाले दिनों में नई ऊंचाइयों को देखेंगे।
      8:58 PM, 21 Jul
      अमित शाह ने कह कि मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में NDA के सहयोगियों, अन्य राजनीतिक दलों व निर्दलीय जनप्रतिनिधियों का जनजातीय गौरव द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी के पक्ष में मतदान करने पर आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। मुझे विश्वास है कि भारत के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में मुर्मू जी का कार्यकाल देश को और गौरवान्वित करेगा।
      8:58 PM, 21 Jul
      शाह ने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा कि द्रौपदी मुर्मू जिन विषम परिस्थितियों से संघर्ष करते हुए आज देश के इस सर्वोच्च पद पर पहुंची हैं वो हमारे लोकतंत्र की अपार शक्ति को दर्शाता है। इतने संघर्षों के बाद भी उन्होंने जिस निःस्वार्थ भाव से खुद को देश व समाज की सेवा में समर्पित किया वो सभी के लिए प्रेरणीय है।
      Comments
      president election president of india droupadi murmu yashwant sinha delhi राष्ट्रपति चुनाव यशवंत सिन्हा दिल्ली द्रौपदी मुर्मू

