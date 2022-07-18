Live: आज देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेंगी द्रौपदी मुर्मू
नई दिल्ली, 25 जुलाई: द्रौपदी मुर्मू आज 25 जुलाई को देश के सर्वोच्च पद की शपथ लेंगी। वह देश की पहली आदिवासी महिला राष्ट्रपति बनेंगी। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में सुबह 10.15 बजे होगा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश एनवी रमणा द्रौपदी मुर्मू को देश के राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ दिलाएंगे। इसके साथ ही द्रौपदी मुर्मू को 21 तोपों की सलामी भी दी जाएगी। राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद द्रौपदी मुर्मू देश को बतौर राष्ट्रपति पहली बार संबोधित करेंगी। आपको बता दें कि रामनाथ कोविंद का कार्यकाल 24 जुलाई को खत्म हो गया है और द्रौपदी मुर्मू आज जुलाई को शपथ लेंगी। पढ़िए, सभी लाइव अपडेट।
लाइव ब्लॉग
#WATCH | Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody hands over the certificate to President-elect #DroupadiMurmu at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/FMw58FCr6E— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates #DroupadiMurmu on being elected the President of India
"Today she has been elected to the highest Constitutional post in the country. This is India's speciality. I extend heartiest congratulations to her..," he says. pic.twitter.com/8QAY7eAkXU— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets and congratulates #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as the new President of the country, at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1XAKraDBWj— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the residence of NDA's Presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu after congratulating her on being elected as the country's President. pic.twitter.com/aM6aIckOxB— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022