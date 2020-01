Death Warrant: निर्भया के दोषियों के पास फांसी को टालने का अभी है यह विकल्प?

English summary

The question arises whether January 22 is the last day for the convicts to be hanged, when Nirbhaya will get justice or some legal wager can still be used to push the conviction to death. So the answer is yes. This is because only one of the four convicts, Vinay Sharma, has used the curative petition against the conviction and the mercy petition with the President and the other three convicts have not used it.