CAA Protest Live: नागरिकता कानून और NRC के विरोध में वामदलों का भारत बंद, लाल किले के आसपास के इलाके में धारा 144 लागू
पटना। संशोधित नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ शुरू हुआ विरोध प्रदर्शन पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों के बाद अब दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार पहुंच गया है। गुरुवार को संशोधित नागरिकता एक्ट और एनआरसी के खिलाफ वाम दलों ने भारत का आह्वान किया है। वहीं, बिहार में वाम दलों के इस बंद को आरएलएसपी, वीआईपी, एचएएम और पप्पू यादव की जन अधिकार पार्टी का भी समर्थन है। गुरुवार सुबह से ही बंद का असर दिखने लगा है। वहीं, बंद को देखते हुए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। बिहार की राजधानी पटना में सुरक्षा के कई बंदोबस्त किए गए हैं।
पढ़ें, पल-पल का अपडेट
DMRC: Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. https://t.co/6EFy6nChIp— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi: Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort. https://t.co/9iaVHz1vev— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Delhi Police: Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct and NRC at 12 pm today. https://t.co/9iaVHz1vev— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has held a meeting with senior police officers including Bangalore City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao today and instructed them to take all measures to avoid any untoward incident, in the view of protests against #CitizenshipAct and NRC https://t.co/GqKrqnEmgZ— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing & Muslim orgs in Karnataka today in protest against #CitizenshipAct&NRC; Sec 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural Dist. from 6 am today for the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/7AIQpkNPTh— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Patna: All India Students Federation (AISF) members stop train at Rajendra Nagar railway station in protest against against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/fF5Hcp1luY— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Darbhanga: CPI-M workers block railway track at Laheriasarai railway station protesting against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Gf8h9WKwrx— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
