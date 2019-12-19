CAA Protest Live: नागरिकता कानून और NRC के विरोध में वामदलों का भारत बंद, लाल किले के आसपास के इलाके में धारा 144 लागू

  • search
    पटना। संशोधित नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ शुरू हुआ विरोध प्रदर्शन पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों के बाद अब दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार पहुंच गया है। गुरुवार को संशोधित नागरिकता एक्ट और एनआरसी के खिलाफ वाम दलों ने भारत का आह्वान किया है। वहीं, बिहार में वाम दलों के इस बंद को आरएलएसपी, वीआईपी, एचएएम और पप्पू यादव की जन अधिकार पार्टी का भी समर्थन है। गुरुवार सुबह से ही बंद का असर दिखने लगा है। वहीं, बंद को देखते हुए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। बिहार की राजधानी पटना में सुरक्षा के कई बंदोबस्त किए गए हैं।

    10:09 AM, 19 Dec
    जामिया, शाहीन बाग, जसोला और मुनिरका मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट बंद
    10:08 AM, 19 Dec
    लाल किला, जामा मस्जिद, चांदनी चौक और विश्वविद्यालय मेट्रो स्टेशन के एंट्री और एग्जिट बंद
    10:00 AM, 19 Dec
    लाल किले के आसपास के इलाके में धारा 144 लागू
    10:00 AM, 19 Dec
    लाल किला से शहीद भगत सिंह पार्क तक होने वाले मार्च को प्रशासन की अनुमति नहीं
    9:42 AM, 19 Dec
    मंडी हाउस से जंतर-मंतर तक वाम दलों के मार्च को दिल्ली पुलिस की अनुमति नहीं
    9:29 AM, 19 Dec
    कर्नाटक के सीएम बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की, बेंगलुरु सहित कई इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू
    9:19 AM, 19 Dec
    बेंगलुरु- बंद के आह्वान को देखते हुए टाउन हाल एरिया में भारी संख्या में पुलिस की तैनाती
    9:07 AM, 19 Dec
    राजधानी दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में लेफ्ट पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन हो रहा है
    9:07 AM, 19 Dec
    यूपी पुलिस की ओर से एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है और लोगों को अपने बच्चों को किसी भी सम्मेलन में शामिल न होने देने की सलाह दी गई है। पूरे यूपी में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है
    9:06 AM, 19 Dec
    नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ बुलाए गए इस बंद को देखते हुए कर्नाटक के कई शहरों में 3 दिनों के लिए धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है
    9:06 AM, 19 Dec
    इस बंद को मुस्लिम संगठन का भी समर्थन,नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी के खिलाफ हो रहा प्रदर्शन
    9:03 AM, 19 Dec
    AISF सदस्य राजेंद्र नगर रेलवे स्टेशन पर नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी के खिलाफ कर रहे प्रदर्शन
    8:51 AM, 19 Dec
    नागरिकता कानून (CAA) और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (NRC) के विरोध में लेफ्ट पार्टियों ने भारत बंद बुलाया है
    8:49 AM, 19 Dec
    बिहार के दरभंगा में CPI के कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्रेन रोकी और विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।

