चीन ने भारत को दी चेतावनी, 'जबरन प्रयासों से दोनों देशों को नुकसान होगा'

English summary

China has warned India on Thursday, stung by India's frequent ban on imports of Chinese salmon. A statement issued by Chinese Ambassador Sun Weedong said that it should not try to separate China's economy from the Indian economy and if India does so then both countries will suffer. He further said that China is not a strategic threat to India and both need each other.China has warned India on Thursday, stung by India's frequent ban on imports of Chinese salmon. A statement issued by Chinese Ambassador Sun Weedong said that it should not try to separate China's economy from the Indian economy and if India does so then both countries will suffer. He further said that China is not a strategic threat to India and both need each other.