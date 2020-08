सुशांत राजपूत सिंह की कथित इन पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड्स को भी पूछताछ के लिए बुला सकती है सीबीआई!

Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the CBI after it has done its spadework. They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly then only they will start grilling Rhea: Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput 's father pic.twitter.com/iJBo1svyWD

English summary

In the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Investigation Agency CBI is constantly grilling the late actor's cook to friends and flatmates. Therefore, chances have been raised that the CBI may also interrogate actresses who were allegedly girlfriends with Ankita Lokhande and Riya Chakraborty, former girlfriends of Sushant Singh Singh Rajput, to reach a conclusion as soon as possible.