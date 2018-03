जहानाबाद में जली लालटेन, JDU-BJP पर भारी पड़े तेजस्वी, 35 हजार वोटों से जीती RJD

India

Congratulations to @yadavtejashwi & @MisaBharti for a great result today. It was wonderful to meet both of you at the dinner last night.

Thank you Didi..Together We are fighting, we shall fight & We will Win. https://t.co/j92Ro6Z9UI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) today won the Jehanabad assembly seat bypoll. The seat had fallen vacant after death of RJD MLA Mundrika Singh Yadav. RJD had fielded his son Uday Yadav is the seat who beat the JD(U) candidate by over 35,000 votes.