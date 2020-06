View this post on Instagram

Police Complaint filed today by me against anti national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country. @alikaashifkhan @narendramodi @indianarmy.adgpi @cmomaharashtra_ @amitshahofficial @timesofindia @@shifuji_jaihind @adityathackeray