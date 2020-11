अर्नब को किया गया सेंट्रल जेल में शिफ्ट, वैन से चिल्लाकर बोले- मेरी जान को खतरा, सुबह पीटा गया, देखें Video

RAISE YOUR VOICE | "My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me. When I wanted to speak to the lawyer I was assaulted in jail by the jailer" Speak Up For Arnab Goswami; Use #IndiaWithArnab ; #BREAKING updates #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/7tB1p18pXW

English summary

Arnab Goswami shifted Taloja Central Jail, he alleges threat to his life. Arnab Goswami says My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me. When I wanted to speak to the lawyer I was assaulted in jail by the jailer.I want the Supreme Court to help me.