J&K Encounter: बारामूला और हंदवाड़ा में सेना का सर्च ऑपरेशन, मुठभेड़ में 5 आतंकी ढेर

J&K: Encounter started b/w terrorists and security forces in Baramulla’s Bomai, late last night. 2 terrorists gunned down, 1 captured in injured state. Firing has stopped, search ops are still underway.

5 terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place late last night at Bomai in Baramulla, officials said.