    Sukma Row Live: बोले अमित शाह- जवानों का बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा

    By
    |

    रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर-सुकमा बॉर्डर पर मुठभेड़ में शहीद जवानों की संख्या 5 से 22 हो गई है। 22 शहीद जवानों के पार्थिव शरीर बरामद किए गए हैं। मुठभेड़ शनिवार (03 अप्रैल) को रायपुर से करीब 400 किलोमीटर दूर सुकमा और बीजापुर की सीमा पर तरन क्षेत्र के जंगलों में हुई है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने सुकमा में हुए नक्सली हमले पर दुख जताया है और शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्य​क्त की हैं।

    इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है, पल-पल की जानकारी के लिए पढ़ें लाइव अपडेट्स

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:45 PM, 4 Apr
    तलाशी अभियान चल रहा है। दोनों पक्षों को नुकसान हुआ है। हमारे जवानों ने अपनी जान गंवाई है। मैं उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। मैं उनके परिवारों को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि उनका बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा।
    2:29 PM, 4 Apr
    शीर्ष अधिकारियों के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ में स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह आज दोपहर तक दिल्ली पहुंच जाएंगे।
    2:29 PM, 4 Apr
    गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सली हमले के मद्देनजर असम में अपने चुनाव प्रचार अभियान में कटौती की है और दिल्ली लौट रहे हैं। वह तीन रैलियों में से एक को संबोधित करने के बाद लौट रहे हैं
    2:13 PM, 4 Apr
    छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों का मुकाबला करते हुए 22 जवान शहीद, राहुल गांधी ने जताया दुख।
    2:11 PM, 4 Apr
    रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा-बीजापुर सीमा पर नक्सली हमले में जान गंवाने वाले सुरक्षाकर्मियों को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा कि 'वे हिम्मत के साथ लड़े, उनके बलिदान को कभी नहीं भुलाया जा सकेगा। उनके परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है'।
    2:08 PM, 4 Apr
    केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने इस पूर मामले को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल से बात की है।
    केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने इस पूर मामले को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल से बात की है।
    2:08 PM, 4 Apr
    मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा है कि जवानों की शहादत को हम बेकार नहीं जाने देंगे।
    2:07 PM, 4 Apr
    राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने सुकमा में हुए नक्सली हमले पर दुख जताया है और शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्य​क्त की हैं।
    2:06 PM, 4 Apr
    छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में हुए नक्सली हमले में 20 और जवानों के शव बरामद किए गए हैं।
    2:05 PM, 4 Apr
    बीजापुर नक्सल हमले में नक्सलियों ने एलएमजी और रॉकेट का किया था इस्तेमाल।

    X