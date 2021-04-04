Sukma Row Live: बोले अमित शाह- जवानों का बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा
रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर-सुकमा बॉर्डर पर मुठभेड़ में शहीद जवानों की संख्या 5 से 22 हो गई है। 22 शहीद जवानों के पार्थिव शरीर बरामद किए गए हैं। मुठभेड़ शनिवार (03 अप्रैल) को रायपुर से करीब 400 किलोमीटर दूर सुकमा और बीजापुर की सीमा पर तरन क्षेत्र के जंगलों में हुई है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने सुकमा में हुए नक्सली हमले पर दुख जताया है और शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं।
A search operation is underway. Both sides have suffered losses. Our jawans have lost their lives. I pay tributes to them. I want to assure their families that their sacrifice will not go in vain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati, on Sukma Naxal attack pic.twitter.com/dOuv8htuaa— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021
My condolences to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in combat in Chhattisgarh.
Decisive action needs to be taken to locate & rescue the missing Jawans.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2021
I appeal to the State Govt to ensure best care for a speedy recovery of the injured.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to the security personnel who have lost their lives in Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh
"They fought with utmost courage, their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My deepest condolences to their families," he says pic.twitter.com/dJqZiCmrSp— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021
7 injured security personnel who were shifted to Raipur are out of danger. 21 personnel are missing & rescue team is searching for them. I received a call from HM Amit Shah. He has sent CRPF DG to the state. I'll return to Chhattisgarh in the evening: Chhattisgarh CM in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/SbPvoj7W5r— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021
The killing of the security personnel while battling Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh is a matter of deep anguish. My condolences to the bereaved families. The nation shares their pain and will never forget this sacrifice: President Ram Nath Kovind on Chhattisgarh Naxal attack pic.twitter.com/YYAoBRvzr0— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021
22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, says SP Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap
Visuals from the Sukma-Bijapur Naxal attack site pic.twitter.com/C3VvAdvjaN— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021