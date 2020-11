भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में सुधार के संकेत, गोल्डमैन सैक्स ने FY21 के लिए जीडीपी अनुमान में किए बदलाव

English summary

Goldman Sex forecasts -10.3 percent growth in the Indian economy for FY 2021, improving India's economic growth forecast. It is worth noting that Goldman Sachs has forecast a decline of -14.8 percent in the Indian economy in the month of September, but now it has indicated an improvement of 4.5 percent. The big thing is that the agency has projected a 13 percent improvement in GDP in its report for the next financial year 2021-22.