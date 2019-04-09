पति को बुर्का पहनाकर बाहर ले गई पाकिस्तानी महिला, बोली- खुली तिजोरी है कोई देखकर लूट न ले

  • search
जानिए, क्या कहते हैं उत्तर प्रदेश के सियासी आंकड़े
    नई दिल्ली। पाकिस्तान के एक कपल ने इंस्टाग्राम पर ऐसा पोस्ट किया कि वे छा गए। दरअसल ये पोस्ट कुछ ऐसा था कि जेंडर स्टेरियोटाइप तोड़ने के लिए किया गया था। पोस्ट में महिला ने पति के साथ सेल्फी शेयर की है। महिला ने पति को बुर्का पहना रखा है और उसे डिनर कराने बाहर ले गई है। इसके नीचे उसने एक लंबा पोस्ट लिखा है जिसमें पितृसत्ता और महिलाओं को बुर्का पहनाने वाले समाज को जमकर लताड़ा गया है।

    This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me. I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here. I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah. I on the other hand can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho. Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna? Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag. Where's my medal? . . . #genderroles #smashingpatriarchy #dawn #nomeansno #consent #endrapeculture #metoo

    'पति की खूबसूरती की अकेली हकदार हूं'

    महिला ने पोस्ट में लिखा है- 'ये मेरा खूबसूरत पति है। हां आप इनकी खूबसूरती नहीं देख सकते, मैं इसे छुपाकर रखती हूं क्योंकि मैं इसकी अकेली हकदार हूं। वो जो कुछ भी है, उसकी कामयाबी, सपने और उसकी पूरी जिंदगी मेरी कर्जदार है। उसपर किसी और की नजर पड़ना हराम है इसलिए मैं कोशिश करती हूं कि उसे दुनिया की बुरी नजर से बचाकर घर पर रखूं। सही रहेगा वो जहां भी जाए मेरे साथ ही जाए।'

    'मेरा पति खुली तिजोरी है कोई लूट न ले'

    'मेरा पति खुली तिजोरी है कोई लूट न ले'

    महिला ने आगे लिखा कि मुझे पसंद है कि मेरा पति जब बाहर जाता है तो किस शालीनता से खुद कर ढंक कर रखता है। क्योंकि वो एक खुली तिजोरी है और मैं नहीं चाहती कि कोई उसे लूट ले। अगर फिर भी बाहर उसके साथ कुछ गलत हो जाता है तो हम इसे किस्मत मान लेंगे और उम्मीद करेंगे कि ऐसा करने वाले को सजा मिले।

    'मैं औरत हूं कैसे भी घूमूं मुझे कोई डर नहीं'

    'मैं औरत हूं कैसे भी घूमूं मुझे कोई डर नहीं'

    आगे महिला ने लिखा कि 'दूसरी ओर मैं कहीं भी अपने चड्ढा बनियान में बेधड़क घूम सकती हूं, टैंक टॉप में, क्रॉप टॉप में या शर्टलेस होकर क्योंकि मैं एक महिला हूं और मुझे महिलाओं से क्या डर। अगर वे ऐसा कुछ करती भी हैं तो मैं किसी को नहीं बताउंगी क्योंकि इससे मैं दुनिया के सामने कमजोर लगूंगी। जबकि हम तो माचो और मजबूत पैदा हुए हैं।' महिला के इस पोस्ट से साफ है कि उसका सीधा निशाना पितृसत्तातमक सोच पर है और वह इस पोस्ट के जरिए स्टीरियोटाइप तोड़ना चाहती है। हालांकि एक तरफ जहां इस पोस्ट की लोग तारीफ कर रहे हैं वहीं कुछ लोग इसकी निंदा भी कर रहे हैं।

