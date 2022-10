3 साल की बेटी के आइब्रो पर वैक्स करने लगी महिला, बच्ची को हुआ तेज दर्द और फिर... Video

This has me dead because my mom would wax my forehead and unibrow when I was a kid up until I was in high school 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZAotxT1sKr