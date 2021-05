जानिए कौन है पूर्व मंत्री उमंग सिंघार की खुदकुशी करने वाली GF सोनिया भारद्वाज, कैसे शुरू हुई लव स्टोरी?

Madhya Pradesh: A woman allegedly died by suicide at the residence of Congress MLA Umang Singhar, in Bhopal. ASP Bhopal Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya says, "Postmortem was done today, report awaited. Statements of her mother & son were recorded. Further investigation is underway." pic.twitter.com/tQybrupUHg — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021