दुनिया का इकलौता मंदिर, जहां माता अंजनी हैं न्यायाधीश, लगती है देवताओं की कचहरी

English Summary

There is a unique temple of Mata Anjani in Sagar, where she is seated as a judge. It is believed that the court of the deities is held here at midnight to remove the sorrows, troubles, troubles and troubles of the devotees. During this time the entry of humans here remains prohibited. The temple is several centuries old and is famous by the name Kacheharan Kher Mai Mandir. Many people and families worship Mata in the form of Kuldevi.