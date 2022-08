MP: दुनिया के सबसे प्राचीन नगर 'ऐरण' में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की लीलाओं के दर्शन

English Summary

One of the oldest and most ancient cities of human civilization in the world, the birth of Lord Shri Krishna in the city of Airan in Sagar district, children's pastimes, Raslilas, going to Mathura and Kansa's slaughter have been depicted in the form of sculpture on ancient stones. . A total of 26 idols worship the four-armed form of God, the pastimes from Krishna's birth to Kansavdha are seen in the form of idols.