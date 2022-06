English Summary

A handicapped woman who came to Sagar in the train was stopped by the TC at the station and checked, she did not have a ticket. The TC raped the woman by taking her to the government quarters by asking her to walk to Bade Saheb near the station. The woman reached the Cantt police station in the morning and complained about it, after which the accused TC has been sent to the GRP police after committing a crime on zero.