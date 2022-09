बीएमसी में गायनिक एचओडी के खिलाफ नर्सिंग छात्राओं का हल्लाबोल, आरोप-जानवर कहा, चुटकी बजाकर भगाया

English Summary

In the Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar, MP, the students of B.Sc Nursing have made allegations against Dr. Sheela Jain, HOD of the Department of Abs and Gynecology in the college. The girl students have said in the written complaint that Dr. Jain abused them while indecently. Through MBBS students, there have been allegations of being thrown out of the class by holding hands. On Friday, the Dean's office was also gheraoed while on strike.