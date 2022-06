English Summary

Bullion trader Munnalal Jain had reached Vimal Jewelers by car. In the name of interrogation in the theft, he was kidnapped by sitting in the car. After extracting information from him, he made him unconscious after drinking intoxicating drinks. Came back again and robbed all the gold-chari, jewelery and cash from the shop. To hide his identity, the businessman Munnalal was strangled to death and set on fire by pouring petrol.