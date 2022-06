English Summary

For the Panchayat elections in Harpalpur of Chhatarpur district, a 23-year-old girl also filed nomination papers for the post of Sarpanch in the village. Muskan Singh has taken the initiative to fight the conservative thinking of the society by hitting the ground in the election field. Muskan is currently completing her MSc degree and is preparing for Civil Services. His dream is to go to administrative service and do social service.