RS Elections: विधायकों को लेकर स्पेशल विमान से उदयपुर पहुंचे सीएम गहलोत

English Summary

CM Gehlot reached Udaipur by special plane with the MLAs who came from BSP to Congress.he reached with Minister Rajendra Gudha ji, MLA & Rajasthan SC Commission Chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa ji, MLAs Sandeep Yadav ji, Lakhan Meena ji, Wajib Ali ji, Giriraj Singh Malinga ji and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore.