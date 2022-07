English Summary

A video of Uma Bharti appealing for votes and support to her supporter Rajesh alias Rinku Namdev in Sagar is making headlines in Sagar. After the video, there is a round of discussions and rumors going on inside the BJP. Actually, in this video, Uma Bharti is seen saying that Rinku is like Hanuman to her. His ticket was finalized, but the big BJP leader of Sagar had told an official of his society that the ticket would be final.