MP: इंसानों को सम्मोहित करने वाले जलप्रपात, जहां कदम ठिठक जाएं, आंखें बस निहारती रहें

English Summary

The adorable and mesmerizing pictures you are seeing are not of any hill station or Himalayan region...! These gorgeous, wonderful and beautiful attractive waterfalls are not present anywhere else in Bundelkhand. After reaching the Brihaspati Kund Falls of Panna, you will not feel like coming back. Falling from a height of about 1000 feet, the waterfall appears as if it is descending from the sky. If you want to enjoy this smoke, then you will definitely go here once. The streams of Raneh Waterfall near Khajuraho are amazing.