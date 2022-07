English Summary

Who will be the head of the city government, who will get a chance to represent his ward... Now the decision will be taken after 10 days. At 5 pm on Wednesday, the fate of the mayor and the candidates got locked in the EPM's box. Now on July 17, along with the boxes, the fate of the candidates will also open. In Sagar, 60.90 per cent polling was completed from morning till 5 pm.