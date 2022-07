English Summary

The educated modern women of the cities are constantly lagging behind the women of the village in the Mahayagya voting of democracy. There is a general belief that the women of the village cross the threshold of the house less, the veil system and social fabric is a big reason, but on the contrary, from the level of education to the employed women in the cities are considered modern in many ways. But in the case of voting, the situation seems to be quite the opposite.