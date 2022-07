English Summary

In the elections of the three-tier panchayat, in the rural areas of the district, where the voters have beaten the veteran leaders, then in many places strange stories are also coming out in these elections. In a panchayat, women candidates and their husbands could not cast their votes, but when the results came out, they became sarpanch and won. In one such panchayat, the elected sarpanch is illiterate, while in one the third pass wife of the teacher has been elected as sarpanch