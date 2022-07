English Summary

In the streets of Parkota, a miscreant used to go out to tease women early in the morning. When the women used to do cleaning, sweeping work outside the houses, at the same time this Manjnu type miscreant used to make obscene gestures and make dirty comments while passing the road. The women lost their patience and the said Manjnu was beaten up fiercely by the local people and handed over to the police on Thursday.