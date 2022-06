English Summary

Uma Bharti said that from what I know, this shop has been opened here a month ago. On this way, Shri Ramraja goes to Orchha for the darshan of the government, opening a shop on the same path will mean that before going for darshan, one should consume liquor. He said that before coming here, I had also called that I am coming to Orchha for darshan, I found the shop closed. Even after this the shop was found open, only after that we have called cow dung and sprinkled it.