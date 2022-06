English Summary

In Panchayat elections, Uma Bharti's nephew and Khargapur MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi has been accused of threatening and threatening a Dalit woman to win her wife Umita's election unopposed as a district panchayat member, luring her with money to return her name. . Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and Congress leader Dr. Govind Singh has also leveled allegations of kidnapping and police cooperation in the case.