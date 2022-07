English Summary

BJP's fire brand leader Uma Bharti lost the election of ward councilor from 'Hanuman' Sagar. Uma stuck with the party and got a ticket of a BJP candidate here and got a ticket to her staunch supporter. After all, it happened there, from here the Congress candidate defeated Uma Bharti's Khasamkhas by about 676 votes. That too at a time when the BJP has registered a unilateral victory in Sagar.