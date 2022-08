Tikamgarh: देश की पहली नदी-तालाब जोड़ो नहर भी बह गई, ब्लैक लिस्टेड कंपनी सारथी कंस्ट्रक्शन ने ही बनाई थी

English Summary

The exploits of the Sarathi Construction Company of Gwalior, which has been blacklisted by the government after the shoddy construction and dam burst in Karam Dam in Dhar district, are visible in Bundelkhand as well. In Tikamgarh district, the first canal of river interlinking project, which is known as Harpura canal, built with a cost of Rs 41 crore, also got washed away. It has erupted in many places over the years.