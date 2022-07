English Summary

The politics of factionalism in Bundelkhand BJP is starting to look extreme. Union Minister Prahlad Patel was seen congratulating the victory of Sarvjeet Singh, who defeated Scindia's pro-Scindia Transport and Revenue Minister Govind Singh's nephew from ward number-5 in the district panchayat elections. Not only this, pictures of this happy occasion have also been shared from Prahlad Patel's own Twitter and Facebook account.