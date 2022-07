English Summary

Can one remain thirsty because of a snake, perhaps not, but because of a snake in the ocean, the whole ocean remained thirsty. There was no water supply in the ocean for the whole day. Let us tell you what is the matter. The supply of water from Rajghat dam in Sagar of MP came to a standstill. When the corporation administration and Rajghat administration inquired, it was learned that there has been a fault somewhere in the separate power line to Rajghat.